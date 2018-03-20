Quick Tip: Use the Moon to Find the Sun

The other morning I was in the mountains waiting for the sun to rise and looking for the right composition. The moon was helping me because it was indicating exactly where the sun would be rising, which was great because the layers of hills made it hard to see the center of the sun’s glow. Anytime the moon is not full, the thickest part is pointing toward the sun, and you can use this to know where the sun will be.
