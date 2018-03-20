Photographer of the Day: Bernhard Garbers

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Bernhard Garbers “SteampunkLadie“



If the world were a fantasy land known as “steampunk,” Bernhard Garbers would be setting the standard for beauty in it. His work “SteampunkLadie” captures the beauty of this imaginary reality with creative makeup, props, and casting. His vision describes a gritty place where a hard life among mechanical devices requiring constant maintenance by its inhabitants still has beauty shining through.

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

You can submit your photographs to qualify as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.