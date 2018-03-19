Quick Tip: A Free Way To Create Powerful Images

The old saying, “the early bird gets the worm” is not only true in life it’s true in photography as well. One way to improve your photography is to take pictures during the time of day when the light is most beautiful. Over the years, I have learned that the hour right before sunrise is one of those magical times.

Sunset / Sunrise

Most of us love capturing a beautiful sunset right before the sun disappears from the sky, but watching the sun come up in the morning also offers incredible moments to create powerful images.

To capture your best early morning images, use a tripod and start taking pictures at the first glimpse of sunlight. For more tips on photographic lighting watch the FREE photography training video, Ten Ways To Use One Light Source.

Always dream big!