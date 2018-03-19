Photographer of the Day: Martin Bishop

Category: Travel

Photographer: Martin Bishop – “Waves on Tynemouth Pier at Sunset“



I love the contrast of the soft clouds and light compared to the power of the waves crashing against the wall in this image. There is a peacefulness in this despite nature’s fury and that one seagull which elicits calm amongst the turmoil.

Really beautiful shot with lovely light skimming across the top of the wall. If I may be a bit whimsical here, the shapes the waves make up the side of the pier look like a giant’s feet stomping as if to remind us who is in power here.

