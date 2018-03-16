Photographer of the Day: Isengardt

Category: Street

Photographer: Isengardt “In And Out”

The motion that the photographer is able to capture here is perfect. While it’s a scene you’ll stumble upon in every major city, being able to isolate two subjects and capture them with some motion is impressive. It requires patience and, with the other aspects crystal sharp, a steady hand. Isengardt does a great job here of capturing everyday life in the city.

