Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Photographer: Ian Lewry “Skiing in Slovenia”

Growing up in Northern Michigan, I was surrounded by the ski culture. And while I didn’t downhill ski personally (I was more of a cross-country skier), I knew the sport well enough to understand it. While Ian’s photograph captures a casual skier, it’s one that rings true to many of us who live in the northern parts of the world. Ian was smart to focus on this skier, as her colorful winter outfit pops against the white snow.

