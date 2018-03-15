Category: Sports
Photographer: Ian Lewry “Skiing in Slovenia”
Growing up in Northern Michigan, I was surrounded by the ski culture. And while I didn’t downhill ski personally (I was more of a cross-country skier), I knew the sport well enough to understand it. While Ian’s photograph captures a casual skier, it’s one that rings true to many of us who live in the northern parts of the world. Ian was smart to focus on this skier, as her colorful winter outfit pops against the white snow.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry - March 15, 2018
- Getty Stands Up for Photographers’ Rights Online - March 14, 2018
- Reminder: Adobe Increasing CC Plan Pricing, Photo Plan Unaffected - March 13, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.