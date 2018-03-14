Photographer of the Day: George Adkins

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: George Adkins “Costa’s Hummingbird”



I’m always in awe of photographers who can capture the fleeting movements of the hummingbird. I’ve only succeeded by staking out my feeder, so my hat’s off to George for catching this one visiting a flower. Thank you for your patience and for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.