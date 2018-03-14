Photographer of the Day: George Adkins

Category: Wildlife
Photographer: George Adkins “Costa’s Hummingbird”
I’m always in awe of photographers who can capture the fleeting movements of the hummingbird. I’ve only succeeded by staking out my feeder, so my hat’s off to George for catching this one visiting a flower. Thank you for your patience and for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
