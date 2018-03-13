Reminder: Adobe Increasing CC Plan Pricing, Photo Plan Unaffected

I just got an e-mail reminder from Adobe, which is increasing some of its Creative Cloud plan pricing starting April 16. Announced last October at Adobe MAX, the pricing changes are as follows:

Creative Cloud for Individual Single App plans will increase to $20.99 per month (instead of $19.99 per month; $1 increase). This plan is for a single Adobe Creative Cloud app.

Creative Cloud for Individual App Apps plans will increase to $52.99 per month (instead of $49.99 per month; $3 increase). This plan includes all Adobe Creative Cloud apps.

Creative Cloud for Teams All Apps plans will increase to $79.99 per month (instead of $69.99 per month; $10 increase). This plan includes all Adobe Creative Cloud apps.

Members subscribed to the Photography, Student/Education or Acrobat CC plans will not see a price increase. This is the first pricing update since Creative Cloud was announced in October 2011.

New members, or current members who switch to an annual pre-paid plan (instead of monthly), will lock in a year of the current pricing structure if you sign up before April 16. If you don’t switch plans, you’ll see an increase on your next renewal date.

If you want to switch plans, you can sign in to your Adobe account, and browse to the Plans & Products area.