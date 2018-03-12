Quick Tip: Shooting On A Grey Day – Color

A comment on one of my recent articles got me to thinking that I need to write some tips on how to make good looking photos on a grey day. This is the first in a series of challenges to get out and shoot even when the weather isn’t cooperating.



Think In Color

Assignment number 1 – On the next grey day, when you think there couldn’t possibly be anything pretty or compelling to make photographs of, go out and find color in your world. Muted colors can be nice, but I’m thinking big, bold and beautiful colors like Calder Red, Blue Bridge Blue or 6th St. Bridge Green – these are, of course, iconic landmarks in my home of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Where is the color in your part of the world? I would love to see your photos on the Photofocus Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/groups/photofocus/pool/