Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

How to Create a Custom Workspace in Luminar 2018 for DJI RAW

How to Create a Custom Workspace in Luminar 2018 for DJI RAW

0

This article and video are about how to create a custom Workspace in Luminar 2018 for editing your DJI RAW images. These are the filters that I work with in Luminar 2018 and this will give you a starting place for your editing. You may also want to read my articles about LUTs and how to use them with your DJI Drone RAW Images.

If you want to follow along then you will need to have Luminar 2018. Click here for Luminar 2018.

LUMINAR 2018 CUSTOM WORKSPACE FILTERS FOR WORKING WITH DJI RAW FILES
LUMINAR 2018 CUSTOM WORKSPACE FILTERS FOR WORKING WITH DJI RAW FILES

On the right are the filters that I use in the video and for working with the DJI RAW files. I rarely use them all, but I often want some combination of them, so keep them all available.

 

A Couple Other Filters to Explore

  • The Tone filter’s Smart Tone control is interesting in that as you increase it, it brightens the darker areas and not the brighter areas and when you decrease it, it reduces the brighter areas, but not the darker areas.

Tone Filter

  • The Adjustable Gradient Filter is a great replacement for the Top and Bottom Filter as it gives you more control of those areas

Adjustable Gradient Filter

  • The HSL Filter can be useful for enhancing or reducing the specific saturation and/or luminance of colors in your image and with the brush control, you can select where it is applied

HSL Filter

  • The Polarizing Filter can be an option to replace or enhance the DeHaze Filter and again, using the brush tool allows you to control what parts of the image it is applied to.

Polarizing Filter

 

Fast Way to Turn Single View Mode off and on

There is also another way to switch into and out of Single View Mode with Filters. If you click on the Filters drop down to the left of the Add Filters button, it is the third option from the top. See the image below.

another way to switch to single view mode for filters

Fly safe and have fun!

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a FAA licensed Part 107 Pilot with a background in landscape photography and video.  At the beginning of 2017, Chris took these skills to the air using a drone, also earning his FAA Part 107 Drone Certification, allowing him to do commercial drone work. His transition to flying drones was accelerated by having flown large 6’ rotor span radio controlled helicopters for many years.

Chris started The Anson Group Drone Videography and Photography company with the focus on working as a contractor for other companies, flying their drones and his own, as well as capturing stock videography and photography. Chris flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.

See examples of his work here.

Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)

Categories: Learn Photography Tutorials Tags: DJI drone editing luminar RAW Workspace

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts