The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 9, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with veteran photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

We discuss in detail:

Photography as a means of creative expression

Having a holistic view of yourself as a person and photographer

Being an idea-maker and spreading ideas

Photography as a means of self discovery

The role of photography in storytelling

the advantages of trying new approaches and the concept of “pattern interrupts”

image licensing

copyright, fair use, and how it relates to photography

having a team mindset, and treating people right

Lynn Goldsmith’s GoFundMe Raising Awareness for Copyright Protection

Any money beyond the payment of legal fees will be donated to artist rights organizations who aid in protecting the copyright of photographers.

You can find Lynn at:

Enhance your revenue stream: sign up for Adobe Stock and submit your video content!

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.