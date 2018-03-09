Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 9, 2018

0

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with veteran photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

All images copyright Lynn Goldsmith
All images copyright Lynn Goldsmith

We discuss in detail:

  • Photography as a means of creative expression
  • Having a holistic view of yourself as a person and photographer
  • Being an idea-maker and spreading ideas
  • Photography as a means of self discovery
  • The role of photography in storytelling
  • the advantages of trying new approaches and the concept of “pattern interrupts”
  • image licensing
  • copyright, fair use, and how it relates to photography
  • having a team mindset, and treating people right

Lynn Goldsmith’s GoFundMe Raising Awareness for Copyright Protection

Any money beyond the payment of legal fees will be donated to artist rights organizations who aid in protecting the copyright of photographers.

 

You can find Lynn at:

 

Enhance your revenue stream: sign up for Adobe Stock and submit your video content!

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

 

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)

Categories: Business Photography Tags: business Chamira Young Copyright lynn goldsmith Mind Your Own Business Portrait Photography Skip Cohen

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts