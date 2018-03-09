The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 9, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with veteran photographer Lynn Goldsmith.
We discuss in detail:
- Photography as a means of creative expression
- Having a holistic view of yourself as a person and photographer
- Being an idea-maker and spreading ideas
- Photography as a means of self discovery
- The role of photography in storytelling
- the advantages of trying new approaches and the concept of “pattern interrupts”
- image licensing
- copyright, fair use, and how it relates to photography
- having a team mindset, and treating people right
Lynn Goldsmith’s GoFundMe Raising Awareness for Copyright Protection
Any money beyond the payment of legal fees will be donated to artist rights organizations who aid in protecting the copyright of photographers.
You can find Lynn at:
Enhance your revenue stream: sign up for Adobe Stock and submit your video content!
- Learn more and sign up here
- Learn how to shoot better video with the weekly Photofocus DSLR column
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- SkipCohenUniversity.com
- @SkipCohen on Twitter and Facebook
- [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)
- The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 9, 2018 - March 9, 2018
- Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 21, 2018 - February 21, 2018
- The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 9, 2018 - February 9, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.