Photographer of the Day: superUbO

Photographer: superUbO

I absolutely love this photograph by superUbO. Captured in Istanbul, the fun and excitement of running through the birds is captured on the street. It just shows so much emotion and happiness! The higher contrast and clarity here make the woman crystal clear with the birds flying around her. It’s definitely an impressive composition, but even a more impressive capture.

