Category: Street
Photographer: superUbO
I absolutely love this photograph by superUbO. Captured in Istanbul, the fun and excitement of running through the birds is captured on the street. It just shows so much emotion and happiness! The higher contrast and clarity here make the woman crystal clear with the birds flying around her. It’s definitely an impressive composition, but even a more impressive capture.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: superUbO - March 9, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Lee Dolman - March 8, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Embracing and Mentoring Fellow Photographers - March 5, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.