Quick Tip: Detailed Clipping Preview

If you want to set the white point and black point in your photos with precision, you’ll want to take advantage of the detailed clipping preview option in Lightroom. Go beyond the clipping display you can enable from the histogram, with this quick tip that will help improve the accuracy of your tonal adjustments.
Tim Grey
Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.
