Quick Tip: Detailed Clipping Preview

If you want to set the white point and black point in your photos with precision, you’ll want to take advantage of the detailed clipping preview option in Lightroom. Go beyond the clipping display you can enable from the histogram, with this quick tip that will help improve the accuracy of your tonal adjustments.

