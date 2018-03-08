Photographer of the Day: Lee Dolman

Category: Sports

Photographer: Lee Dolman “…Fast…..”

Lee’s photograph is a great example of how to use panning in sports photography. The race car is crystal sharp, and by having a completely blurred background, he shows the fast action within the sport of racing. The colors here are also impressive, and make for a very dynamic and fun racing scene.

