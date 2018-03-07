Photographer of the Day: Andrew Slater

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Andrew Slater “Atwater Ice Bridge”



The colors are amazing, but the contrast between the icy textures and smooth water is what keeps me looking into this photo. What made me choose this photo though was the excellent composition formed by the icy arch, the sweep of water underneath, and how it draws the eye into the water, under the bridge and out to sea toward the sun. Excellent work! Thanks for sharing with our group.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

