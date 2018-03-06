Photographer of the Day: DewFrame

Category: Beauty

Photographer: DewFrame “Looking for Voice“



The warm, green-tinted color palette frames the red haired model holding a seashell. A spotlight highlights her closed eyes, forehead. She leans forward in the frame as if listening intently. The seeking of her voice evoked by the title is amplified by her self imposed darkness of vision. I see her concentration and desire to find that voice she is looking for with her other senses.

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

