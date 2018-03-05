Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photography Marketing Column by Bryan Esler

Photography Marketing: Embracing and Mentoring Fellow Photographers

0

A few weeks ago, I wrote about some out-of-the-box ideas to get your photography marketing going in what is typically the slower winter months.

One of these ideas was mentoring an up-and-coming photographer, which I thought I’d expand upon.

My Mentoring History

When I dove into photography a few years back, I was lucky enough to have a mentor to help guide me along the journey. Our paths to starting out were similar — we both left full-time jobs for the aurora of being a creative.

This mentor helped me start out my career and give me advice along the way. He referred me out to clients he wasn’t able to (or didn’t want to) take on. He helped build some of my initial client bases, some of which are still my clients today.

What About Future Competition?

Simple — don’t worry about it. Photographers would be ill-advised to go after your clients; it makes them look bad to the client, and ultimately it’ll get back to you. Your best clients are hiring you because of your work, not because you offer the cheapest rates. Therefore they’re not going to switch who they hire based off of someone offering them a better deal.

As a photographer, you should want to evolve the future of photography. If we don’t have a range of great photographers, the medium will ultimately suffer.

In my brief span teaching and mentoring, I’ve never once had anyone go after my clients, or “steal” them from me.

Getting Started as a Mentor

In my case, I’ve started guiding other photographers in ways that I really didn’t anticipate. Every time I meet a photographer, I give them a business card. Sometimes, I get a call or email from them asking for advice, or to sit down and talk shop. Other times I don’t hear from them.

The thing is, I don’t actively seek out mentoring opportunities. But when the opportunities come my way, I embrace them.

On my way out to Las Vegas for WPPI, I chatted with one of the TSA agents at my local airport. He noticed my camera gear through the x-ray scanner (which is just comical to think about!) and started asking me a few questions. His two sons were starting to get into photography. He told me what they were doing, what they liked to photograph — we had a good 2-3 minute conversation about it. In the end, I gave him my card and told him that if they ever have any questions, to just shoot me an email and I’d be happy to help out.

I’ve also had long-time contacts reach out and ask if they could buy me a coffee to discuss how to get started with photography from a professional standpoint. Sometimes those people decide, after I meet with them, to keep it as a hobby. Other times, they embrace photography and go full force into the industry.

Communication is Key

Think of your mentee like your student — you really want them to succeed. Ultimately, they’ll become people you can hire as assistants or second shooters, or fill in when you’re not available. They might offer a service that you don’t want to get into, and you can send referrals back and forth to each other as the needs fit.

This is why I regularly follow up with those I’m mentoring. I ask how they’re doing if they have had any amazing photoshoots lately that they’re proud of. I tell them to send me some of their recent work, and I give them suggestions on how to keep building their skillset.

Conclusion

Mentoring can really pay off for who you’re guiding along the way, but it can also pay off on a personal level. First, you’re giving back to the photography community. You’re helping to continue to build a new generation of photographers. Second, you’re making connections and getting involved in the community at large. And that’s never a bad thing.

 

For more on Photography Marketing, see our weekly column.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Business Tags: mentee mentor mentoring photography marketing Photography Marketing Column

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts