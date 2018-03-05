Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Travel

Photographer: Ian Lewry – “Lake Bled in the Snow“



This shot made me want to be there shooting alongside Ian. Call me crazy but I love snow and appreciate when there are photographers who get out and shoot in the winter no matter what the conditions are.

The choice of composition in this image does a really good job of framing. By using the tree and the snow in the foreground it makes this look like a magical snow globe scene. I love that the boat points us to the background of the scene leading us to the wonderful Victorian house and the reflections of the trees on the lake. All in all a wonderful winter image.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.