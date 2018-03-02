Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Quick Tip: Automate Your Client Emails

While at WPPI, I was reminded how to make client communication even easier. Think about some common times you might send your client an email — after a booking is completed, the day prior to the booking, the day after the booking, etc. Depending on which platforms and services you use, you can send automated emails to your clients when these dates come up.

If you don’t already have a platform that does this, check out an online marketing and studio management platform like 17hats — among offering several types of marketing tools, it’ll allow you to automate emails based off of templates in the system.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
