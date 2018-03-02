Photographer of the Day: Paul Francis

Category: Street

Photographer: Paul Francis

Paul’s photograph of a man walking in what appears to be an alley is somewhat mysterious — you can’t really tell who the man is, what he’s doing or anything else about him. It’s a minimalist street scene, and one that leaves you wondering. The composition here is interesting, as the elements fade to black on the sides, and the rain-covered alley leads you up to the man. It breaks the rule of thirds, but does so in a very effective way.

