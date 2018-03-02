Photographer of the Day: Paul Francis

Category: Street
Photographer: Paul Francis
Paul’s photograph of a man walking in what appears to be an alley is somewhat mysterious — you can’t really tell who the man is, what he’s doing or anything else about him. It’s a minimalist street scene, and one that leaves you wondering. The composition here is interesting, as the elements fade to black on the sides, and the rain-covered alley leads you up to the man. It breaks the rule of thirds, but does so in a very effective way.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
