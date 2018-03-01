Quick Tip: Locking the Attribute Filters

In some cases you may want to “lock” the filter criteria you’ve set in Lightroom when searching for a particular image, so the same filter criteria will remain in place even as you navigate among different folders. In this quick tip, you’ll learn how easy it is to lock the criteria you’ve established when searching for photos in Lightroom.
Tim Grey
