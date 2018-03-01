Photographer of the Day: Cecil Ramsey

Category: Sports
Photographer: Cecil Ramsey “East Ridge Vs Olympia HS 1/22/18 1”
Cecil’s basketball photograph captures the sport very well — showing both sides of the court in offense and defense. The subjects are sharp, and the action is clear. You can see the anticipation on the face of both athletes, which help to add some emotion into the scene.
