LUTs are Look Up Tables. They are really easy to create in Photoshop for use in other programs like Premiere Pro for motion and Luminar 2018 for still photographs. This video from Rich Harrington shows you how.
Photo: Adobe Stock
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Creating LUTs in Photoshop - March 1, 2018
- Skylum at WPPI with Luminar and Aurora 2018 - February 20, 2018
- Creativity in Motion - February 19, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.