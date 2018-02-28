Photofocus

Portrait Tips: If You Know Your Tools You Can Relax

At weddings, you shoot portraits as quickly as possible so that your couples can spend as much time with their families as possible. I was an assistant shooter at this wedding with Lisa Robinson a while ago, and she set this portrait up and shot from one angle while I shot from another. It was a pleasure to work with her and see her processes. When I shot this, I was wishing I was in her position so I could crop out the bright spot at the bottom right corner. However, I also knew my tools well enough that I was confident I could salvage this photo in post-production.

Our eyes are drawn to bright things in a picture, and this bright spot distracts from the important subjects. I used Luminar’s exposure tools to selectively darken that area and to selectively brighten their faces. Of course, I love to craft black and white photos, so I also used a red filter in the black and white section which further brighten their faces.

You see, if you know what all your tools can do, you can relax and move on to the important stuff. If I had spent more time on this photo, asking them to move around and step to left and trying to find the perfect spot of sun, we’d have lost the cuddle of the moment and it would probably have been less intriguing, not to mention interrupting my primary shooter’s work. But I knew my finishing tools could recover the problems and that allowed me to keep the flow going. You should learn all that your finishing software can do so you can relax and be present while shooting.

Portrait Tips come out each week, and you can see them all right here.

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
