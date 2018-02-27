Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Macphun is now Skylum! Luminar 2018 at WPPI

0

Macphun maker of great software for Mac computers now works on Windows. With that addition, the company has changed its name to Skylum. Skylum featured Luminar 2018 at WPPI’s Launch Pad event for new products, at a private party for influencers at KISS Miniature Golf and at a very busy booth on the Expo floor.

Luminar 2018

The software is Skylum’s finishing software for RAW and JPEG photographs. It is a stand-alone, perpetual license, non-subscription package that President Scott Bourne (founder of Photofocus.com) says is yours forever with no update requirements. Updates will be available to users for a nominal charge as Luminar adds features said Bourne, but he explained “Luminar will work without the updates. Those are at the discretion of the individual user.

Photofocus managing editor, Levi Sim demonstrates Luminar 2018 at the WPPI Launch Pad Event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Levi Sim demonstrates Luminar 2018 at the WPPI Launch Pad Event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Photo: Kevin Ames
Abba Shapiro shows new features of Luminar 2018 to industry influencers at KISS Miniature Golf at the RIO Hotel in Las Vegas
Abba Shapiro shows new features of Luminar 2018 to industry influencers in Las Vegas. Photo: Kevin Ames

Win a Drone at the Skylum Booth

Skylum celebrates and demonstrates its new standalone image processor Luminar 2018 by giving away a Mavic drone every day during the expo at WPPI. Stop by booth 462 on the Expo floor to get a button. The button is your chance to win the daily drone.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Categories: News Tags: Abba Shapiro Levi Sim luminar Macphun scott bourne Skylum

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts