Macphun is now Skylum! Luminar 2018 at WPPI

Macphun maker of great software for Mac computers now works on Windows. With that addition, the company has changed its name to Skylum. Skylum featured Luminar 2018 at WPPI’s Launch Pad event for new products, at a private party for influencers at KISS Miniature Golf and at a very busy booth on the Expo floor.

Luminar 2018

The software is Skylum’s finishing software for RAW and JPEG photographs. It is a stand-alone, perpetual license, non-subscription package that President Scott Bourne (founder of Photofocus.com) says is yours forever with no update requirements. Updates will be available to users for a nominal charge as Luminar adds features said Bourne, but he explained “Luminar will work without the updates. Those are at the discretion of the individual user.

Win a Drone at the Skylum Booth

Skylum celebrates and demonstrates its new standalone image processor Luminar 2018 by giving away a Mavic drone every day during the expo at WPPI. Stop by booth 462 on the Expo floor to get a button. The button is your chance to win the daily drone.