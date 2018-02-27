Photofocus

New goods shown at WPPI

Cool Goods Designed to Excite Professional Photogs

Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) is happening in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Here are a few booths that piqued the interest of show-goers…

Light Meters

Illuminati Instruments’s booth featured their new incident light meter that connects with Bluetooth to iPhones and Androids. The meter can be up to 80 feet from the subject.

Olivia French holds the Illuminati incident meter at the Illuminati Instruments booth at WPPI. Photo: Kevin Ames

Fashions

Sew Trendy showcased fashions and accessories for photographers to enhance portrait, newborn and maternity sessions.

Valeria Best of Sew Trendy
Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Photo: Kevin Ames
Newborn fashions from Sew Trendy Photo: Rick Friedman
Sew Trendy Fashions
Gowns for portraits also by Sew Trendy Photo: Rick Friedman
Tannia Ospina of Belle Threads shows dresses for newborn photo sessions at WPPI. Photo: Kevin Ames

Backgrounds

U.K. based Click Props has opened in the US showing a variety of vinyl backgrounds along with props for photographers.

 

Chales Kaufman of Click Props discusses backgrounds with a customer at WPPI
Charles Kaufman of Click Props discusses backgrounds with a customer at WPPI. Photo: Rick Friedman
A model showcases props and backdrops at the Click Props booth at WPPI. Photo: Rick Friedman.

Click the links for each of the vendors to learn more about them and their offereings.

