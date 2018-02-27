Cool Goods Designed to Excite Professional Photogs

Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) is happening in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Here are a few booths that piqued the interest of show-goers…

Light Meters

Illuminati Instruments’s booth featured their new incident light meter that connects with Bluetooth to iPhones and Androids. The meter can be up to 80 feet from the subject.

Fashions

Sew Trendy showcased fashions and accessories for photographers to enhance portrait, newborn and maternity sessions.

Backgrounds

U.K. based Click Props has opened in the US showing a variety of vinyl backgrounds along with props for photographers.

Click the links for each of the vendors to learn more about them and their offereings.