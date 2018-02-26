Quick Tip: Compare Before and After in Luminar and Aurora

In Skylum’s Luminar 2018 and Aurora 2018 programs, you can easily compare the changes you’ve made to the original photos you’ve taken.
Click the button with one square with the line in the middle, and you’ll see your “before” on the left and “after” on the right. You can even click and drag the orange line that appears to see more of both versions.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
