Photographer of the Day: Mike Hedge

Category: Travel

Photographer: Mike Hedge – “219 Steps“



Two of my favorite elements in an image, perspective, and architecture. I love the choice of high contrast black and white for this as it brings out the details and emphasizes the shapes within the staircase.

This is also a great reminder when you’re traveling and going on tours to not be afraid of stopping and looking around to find the shot you want. They may nudge you to move along or catch up but it’s almost always worth it to take a bit of extra time to see the area without other people, or to spend a minute shooting different perspectives instead of just getting that one tourist shot.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.