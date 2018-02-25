Photographer of the Week: February 19 ~ 23, 2018

Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports, and Street, respectively. The selected photograph earns its creator the title “Photographer of the Day.” Their work has touched us and we hope, it touches, inspires & invigorates you as well. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. These mini-reviews help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it works. Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the Photographers of the Day for that week. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Photographer: Bernd Weller Curator: Lauri Novak Photographer: Bernhard Garbers Curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Richard Hurst Curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Patrick Burnham Curator: Bryan Esler Photographer: Dan Schneider Curator: Bryan Esler And the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is...

Richard Hurst

Read curator Rob Sylvan’s post on Richard Hurst.

