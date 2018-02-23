Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

What Do the Recent YouTube Changes Mean?

0

YouTube recently kicked a ton of people and companies out of its partner program.  This program was useful if you wanted to monetize your videos, add external links, or taking advantage of other interactivity…

Officially, the changes were made to fight “bad actors.”  People who were abusing the YouTube system and monetizing content they didn’t own (a well as other problems.  This blog post explains a lot of it.

I got this email today for one of my pages (not one I use often).

As of today, your channel, rhedpixeltv will no longer have access to monetization tools associated with YPP because it doesn’t meet the new threshold of 4,000 hours of watch time within the past 12 months and 1,000 subscribers. If you meet the new threshold at some point in the future, you’ll be automatically re-evaluated for YPP. The reviews typically take 1-2 weeks.

The truth is it sounds scarier than it really is.

What’s gone

  1. The ability to make money from YouTube advertisements.  This doesn’t affect me but does others.
  2. The ability to link to your own webpage from a video (a major bummer). But YouTube says they will add this ability soon for all users.

What stays

  1. Ability to live stream
  2. Ability to brand your channel
  3. Ability to use cards and annotations

So this really seems to be a block against people making money of they don’t reach a certain tier.  I get it… the economy and overall ad revenue coming into YouTube have changed.  They made some switches to be more profitable.

This video explains it well:

So the short version… Stay Calm and Stream On.

Here are some useful FAQs — https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/72851#FAQ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Follow me

Rich Harrington

Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Follow me

Latest posts by Rich Harrington (see all)

Categories: Business Tags: YouTube

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts