The Ultimate Print Contest–Last Chance!

We’ve got a great contest for you to enter. Your chance to win a bunch of cool prizes.
- One TruLife Face Mounted Acrylic Photographic Print produced by ArtisanHD, up to 32×40 inches (More than $500 value)
- A License for On1 Photo RAW ($99)
- A Year of ThinkTAP Learn ($99)
- Live Consultation with Levi Sim before printing
- Work Featured on Photofocus.com
Official Rules
No purchase necessary to enter or win.
- You must be 18 years or older to enter
- Contest runs from 12/29/17 to 2/28/18
- You must enter through Rafllecopter. A failure to do so will disqualify you.
- The prize will be announced by March 2, 2018 by @Photofocus via Twitter and on Photofocus.com.
- US residents responsible for any taxes (if any) incurred as winner. If you live outside the US you are responsible for any taxes, customs duties and shipping in the event you win.
- Shipping provided to addresses in the United States only. Entrants outside the U.S.A. must pay shipping or decline winning.
All general Photofocus contest rules apply. Photofocus Contest Page.
Levi Sim
Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here.
