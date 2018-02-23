Photographer of the Day: Dan Schneider

Category: Street

Photographer: Dan Schneider “stairs”

Dan’s black and white capture of a person walking up stairs plays to some of my favorite qualities of a photograph. First of all, this is minimalism at its finest. There’s a very simple and clean look to the photograph. Your eye is immediately drawn to the subject, despite the other aspects of the photograph. Secondly, the architectural elements of this photograph are sharp and clean, and help to frame the subject very well. The stairs are reflected in the architectural aspects of both buildings. Dan’s post-processing work on this is perfect. While it would’ve been a good photograph in color, it’s a great photograph in black and white, adding to the awe and wonder that’s present.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.