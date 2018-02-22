Quick Tip: Reject Before Delete

If you prefer to delete your not-so-great photos so you only keep your best work, you may want to add an extra step to your workflow just to be safe. In this quick tip, I’ll share how you can use the Reject flag in Lightroom as part of your workflow for deleting photos that didn’t work out as intended.

Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.