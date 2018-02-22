Category: Sports
Photograph: Patrick Burnham
Sometimes rules are meant to be broken, and Patrick does a great job at this. By positioning the subject in the center of the frame, the importance level on him is immediately raised. Patrick does a great job of not only capturing and framing the moment, but doing so in a creative way. He essentially creates a silhouette that represents the sport of cyclocross very well, and with a matte film look on top, he enhances the silhouette and creates a very effective photograph.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Patrick Burnham - February 22, 2018
- Peak Design Capture Clip Offers Low-Profile, Secure Camera Hold - February 22, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Cropping for Facebook with Luminar 2018 - February 19, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.