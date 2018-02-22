Photographer of the Day: Patrick Burnham

Category: Sports

Photograph: Patrick Burnham

Sometimes rules are meant to be broken, and Patrick does a great job at this. By positioning the subject in the center of the frame, the importance level on him is immediately raised. Patrick does a great job of not only capturing and framing the moment, but doing so in a creative way. He essentially creates a silhouette that represents the sport of cyclocross very well, and with a matte film look on top, he enhances the silhouette and creates a very effective photograph.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.