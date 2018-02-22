Peak Design Capture Clip Offers Low-Profile, Secure Camera Hold

Camera carrying systems seem to be evolving by the second. There’s camera straps and slings, belts, wrist straps and more. And while I always carry with my Peak Design Slide sling strap, a new workhorse has entered as a standard piece of gear that I carry.

The Peak Design Capture Camera Clip enables me to keep my camera on my backpack strap, or on my belt, with ease. The Capture was recently redesigned, and I was intrigued to see the improvements made over the previous version.

Improving Your Carrying System

While I had tried to embrace the previous version of the Capture clip, I was slightly disappointed. It didn’t have as secure of a fit as I had hoped, and my camera pulled at my belt when I strapped it there. The new version of the clip promises to be smaller, lighter and more comfortable.

The clip is a simple design, and is quite a bit smaller than the previous version. I went with the silver color (there’s also one in black), to match my ash-colored Slide strap. I used it on my backpack during a full week of shooting my city’s World of Winter Festival, and by the end of the week, I knew the Capture was going to stay on my backpack strap for good.

The Capture is simple to clip on to your belt or, in my case, backpack strap, coming with two bolts that hold it in place firmly. Throughout the week, I never had to tighten these bolts. A second set of bolts comes with the clip, used when you have thicker backpack straps or belts.

Comfort and Security

One thing I immediately noticed was that I couldn’t tell the Capture clip was present on my backpack. This meant it didn’t get in the way, and it was comfortable for walking around with. It was smaller and lighter than the previous version — both major plusses in my book.

Once my Lumix G9 camera was clipped in, it didn’t hang awkwardly or bounce around. It was very secure and locked into place. With a twist of the quick-release button, the clip locked in, forcing me to twist it back and push in if I wanted to remove the camera from it. Needless to say, this wasn’t going anywhere.

What About Heavier Gear?

While I didn’t have my battery grip on my G9, and usually had my smaller 12-35mm f/2.8 lens attached to it, I did try it with my Olympus 40-150mm f/2.8 lens as well. While I could start to feel a little bit of weight hanging from it, it was still very comfortable and was held securely.

Obviously, this isn’t a tool you’d use with, say, a large telephoto lens. But for small-to-medium sized lenses and camera bodies, the Capture clip is a perfect option.

If you’re positioning the Capture clip on a belt, you might want to look into a heavy-duty option, as lighter dress belts simply won’t cut it with this, or with most other belt clips on the market today. If you’re usually carrying heavier gear, you might want to also purchase the Pro Pad Camera Stabilizer, which works alongside the Capture clip.

Other Features

One thing that’s always bothered me with some other systems I’ve tried is they don’t use a standard mount. Peak Design uses an Arca Swiss mount standard plate (with Manfrotto as an additional option), so you don’t have to lug around tripod plates when you’re out shooting.

I can also confirm that it works well with the Peak Design Everyday Backpack, despite being smaller in size than the previous generation. You won’t be able to put it up quite as high on the strap as the previous version because of its decreased width, but in my opinion, it works at a realistic height on your strap for most people.

Conclusion

Peak Design continues to impress me as they improve their product line. With the recent release of the Slide strap and the new Capture Camera Clip, Peak Design has made an amazing series of products that work in tandem.

The Capture Camera Clip retails for $69.95.