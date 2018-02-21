Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Portrait Tips: Watch & Assist Someone Else

0

I’m heading to Las Vegas this week for the WPPI conference, and I’m pretty excited. I’ve been attending conferences and workshops since before I even owned a camera, and words can’t express how important these are to learning to make yourself a better portraitist. The value in these is not only learning from the master but also learning with others.

Find a Master

As far as I’m concerned, a master is anyone who can do something better than me, and there are loads of those in photography. You should take every chance you can to watch others shoot, and whenever possible step in as an assistant. When you assist you have the chance to see exactly where the lighting tools and where the photographer stands in relation to the subjects. These are invaluable lessons.

I’ve heard photographers complain that they attended a workshop and came away without great pictures. The best picture you can make at a conference is a behind-the-scenes shot showing where the photographer is and the subject and the lights. Copying the master’s photo during the class is useless, but copying their setup after the class on your own is the best way to grow and develop your own style.

Find a Friend

A week before my camera arrived in the mail, I attended David Ziser’s class and met a guy who drove 5 hours to attend the same class. We hit it off and over the last nine years have collaborated on several shoots. I ran into him in a store the other day and it was better than a class reunion. When you attend workshops you’ll find people like yourself with whom you can practice and assist and develop your skills together.

Conclusion

When I go to Las Vegas for conferences, I’m most excited to see my best friends, but I’m also revved up to learn new skills from master portraitists. You’ll also find that in this industry, the masters are happiest when they can act like friends, too, and I’m honored to call so many of my earliest mentors “friend”.

Free passes to WPPI expo

If you are coming to Las Vegas for WPPI February 26th through the 28th, 2018 click this link for free passes to the expo from Skylum.

Expo Hours

  • Monday, February 26, 2018: 10am-4pm
  • Tuesday, February 27, 2018: 10am-4pm
  • Wednesday, February 28, 2018: 10am-3pm
Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts