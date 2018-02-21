Photographer of the Day: Richard Hurst

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Richard Hurst “Fence”



I love the abstract nature of this photograph! This falls into the category of photos I wish I took. From the “S” curve of the fence snaking up the hill to the contrast of fence against the snow, I just love everything about it. This is a photo I would love to see printed up large for more people to enjoy. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

