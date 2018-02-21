Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 21, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion about food photography with Christina Peters.

We discuss in detail:

how food photography ties into product, still life, headshot, and livestock photography

accommodating to client requests

how wedding photographers can benefit from learning how to shoot food

constantly experimenting and finding your style

the effectiveness of including tear sheets on your website

the importance of effective website layout design

You can find Christina at:

