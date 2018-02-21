Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion about food photography with Christina Peters.
We discuss in detail:
- how food photography ties into product, still life, headshot, and livestock photography
- accommodating to client requests
- how wedding photographers can benefit from learning how to shoot food
- constantly experimenting and finding your style
- the effectiveness of including tear sheets on your website
- the importance of effective website layout design
You can find Christina at:
Start your 14 Day FREE trial of PhotoShelter, plus 20% off a Standard or Pro Account for a year. Use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS20
PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.
Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:
- PhotoShelter Blog
- PhotoShelter on Twitter
- PhotoShelter on Facebook
- PhotoShelter on Instagram Stories
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected] – Skip Cohen University
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Chamira Young
Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)
- Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 21, 2018 - February 21, 2018
- The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast February 9, 2018 - February 9, 2018
- Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast January 17, 2018 - January 17, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.