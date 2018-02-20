Skylum at WPPI with Luminar and Aurora 2018

Macphun has changed its name. Welcome, Skylum! The same great products, both stand-alone and plugins formerly only for Mac are now for Windows, too. If you are coming to WPPI be sure to visit the Skylum booth in the Expo to meet Photofocus authors like Levi Sim, Vanelli, publisher Rich Harrington and more. They will be doing live demos of Aurora 2018 HDR and Skylum’s new stand-alone answer to Lightroom CC Classic Luminar. Luminar has features previously found only in Photoshop.
Free passes to WPPI expo
If you are coming to Las Vegas for WPPI February 26th through the 28th, 2018 click this link for free passes to the expo from Skylum.
Expo Hours
- Monday, February 26, 2018: 10am-4pm
- Tuesday, February 27, 2018: 10am-4pm
- Wednesday, February 28, 2018: 10am-3pm
