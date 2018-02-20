Category: Beauty
Photographer: Bernhard Garbers “The Niece“
A portrait does not have to be made in the studio or at a stunning location. Photofocus Photographer of the Day, Bernhard Garbers, earns his honor by placing the subject of “The Niece” against a stone wall in wonderfully soft light. Her expression tells me the story of how much she loves her uncle who is making her picture. Look at her eyes as they see her uncle through his lens. See what I mean?
