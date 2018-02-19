Photographer of the Day: Bernd Weller

Category: Travel
Photographer: Bernd Weller – “Gate Crashers“
Perfectly framed to make us want to head through the gate to see what beauty awaits us. (Please click on the link above to see the full image.)
I love the warmth of the golden light and the way it reflects on the doors making it so inviting. Everyone looking towards the ancient architecture makes this image that much more intriguing, I want to go see what they are seeing.
