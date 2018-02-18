Photographer of the Week: February 12~ 16, 2018

Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports, and Street, respectively. The selected photograph earns its creator the title “Photographer of the Day.” Their work has touched us and we hope, it touches, inspires & invigorates you as well. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. These mini-reviews help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it works. Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the Photographers of the Day for that week. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Photographer: Paolo Di Giovanni Curator: Lauri Novak Photographer: Darren M Curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: RM Parker Curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Mark Fletcher Curator: Bryan Esler Photographer: monoauge Curator: Bryan Esler And the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is...

Darren M

Read curator Kevin Ames’ post on Darren M.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Week. Here’s how.