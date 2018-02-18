Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Join The Photofocus Staff For Breakfast At WPPI!

0

Are you planning to come to this year’s Photoshop World?

Come join our team for breakfast, Tuesday, February 28, 2018, at 7:30 am!

For the past few years, we have hosted a special Las Vegas breakfast for our readers. We reserve a private section at Mandalay Bay’s Bayside Buffet where our readers have the chance to socialize and get to know some of our staff. This is a perfect opportunity to give authors (and our publisher) suggestions for articles and tutorials you would like them to write! It’s also a great chance to hang out with a bunch of like-minded people.

We wish we could take over the entire restaurant (last year we had more than 60 readers come out!) but we have to limit the number of attendees to 40. If you would like to attend, add your name to our signup page – http://event.pingg.com/photofocuswppi.

It will be great relaxing, eating and having a great conversation with you in Vegas! You do need a reservation to attend so sign up today and if your plans change, please take your name off the list so someone else can take your place. Thanks!

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: photofocus.com Tags: breakfast WPPI

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts