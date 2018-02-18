Join The Photofocus Staff For Breakfast At WPPI!

Are you planning to come to this year’s Photoshop World?

Come join our team for breakfast, Tuesday, February 28, 2018, at 7:30 am!

For the past few years, we have hosted a special Las Vegas breakfast for our readers. We reserve a private section at Mandalay Bay’s Bayside Buffet where our readers have the chance to socialize and get to know some of our staff. This is a perfect opportunity to give authors (and our publisher) suggestions for articles and tutorials you would like them to write! It’s also a great chance to hang out with a bunch of like-minded people.

We wish we could take over the entire restaurant (last year we had more than 60 readers come out!) but we have to limit the number of attendees to 40. If you would like to attend, add your name to our signup page – http://event.pingg.com/photofocuswppi.

It will be great relaxing, eating and having a great conversation with you in Vegas! You do need a reservation to attend so sign up today and if your plans change, please take your name off the list so someone else can take your place. Thanks!