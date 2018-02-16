What Are The Most Popular Used Cameras and Lenses?

Our friends at MPB.com keep track of which cameras and lenses are the most purchased over the course of the year. This is pretty interesting to see. Perhaps you’ve got one or more of these collecting dust in your closet. If so, it’s a good time to call MPB and see about trading them in. By buying and selling or trading different gear, you can experience a variety of equipment and refine your kit to what works best for you. I’ve owned over 30 changeable lens cameras in the last several years, and I don’t know how many lenses, from multiple manufacturers. You don’t have to feel locked-in to a camera system, especially when folks like MPB.com can help you sell the stuff you’ve got. Anyway, check out these top 10 reselling cameras and lenses from 2017.

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Lens Hands down one of Canon’s most popular lenses ever, the 24-105mm f/4 lens has for a while been a staple for photographers at various levels. Why? It’s simple: versatility. The 24-105mm focal length makes this lens useful for a wide range of scenarios. At 24mm, it proves valuable for landscape photography and for capturing images while in tight spaces. However, the remaining zoom range allows for a slew of wildly-popular individual focal lengths, all packed into a single lens. Think about it, with this lens you can shoot at 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm and of course 105mm, all with a fixed aperture of f4. Not to mention built-in image stabilization! This lens is a beast.

Canon 5D Mk II You may be surprised to see the Canon 5D Mark II on this list, but the fact is people still really enjoy this camera. Afterall, it is the first Canon EOS camera to have video recording abilities! When it was announced, this new EOS camera was a huge deal. With a 21.1 MP sensor, 9 focus points, and 1080p video capabilities at 30 frames per second, this camera remains a great entry point camera or backup body for a vast handful of shooters. It’s the perfect example of a great photo investment for those who aren’t looking to break the bank on a full-frame camera body.

Canon 5d Mk III When it came to our sales, the Canon 5D Mark III came in almost neck-and-neck with its predecessor, proving that people are still not convinced that a camera has to be the newest on the market to be the one they need. The Mark III was released a cool 6 years after the Mark II, and it boasted a multitude of new upgrades, including three times more AF points, dual SD card slots, faster JPEG/RAW shooting, video capture at 60fps, and better low-light performance. However, even with the upgraded specs and hardware, many photographers find that the image quality between the two cameras is only just barely noticeable.

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G 35mm lenses are somewhat of a “classic” when it comes to a handful of photo genres. The Nikon AF-S DX 35mm f/1.8G was our most popular 35mm lens of the year. A change in pace from older Nikon 35mm lenses, the AF-S model is lighter, quieter and a bit more versatile than its predecessors. Its autofocus is wicked fast and the images produced with this lens are nice and sharp. Also worth noting, this lens is compatible with Nikon’s popular line of DX cameras, such as the D7500.

Canon 7D We were really happy to see some APS-C cameras on this list. So many shooters begin using crop-sensor cameras like these. The Canon 7D was released as a direct competitor to Nikon’s line of crop sensor cameras (such as the Nikon D500), boasting an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor, and able to achieve 8fps of continuous shooting, the 7D remains a go-to camera for photo enthusiasts, beginner and professional alike. It even has the “look and feel” of a camera from the 5D line.

Nikon D810 For many people out there, Nikon’s release of the new D850 meant significant price drops for its predecessor model, the D810. This golden opportunity, coupled with the specs of the Nikon D810 made this one of our top selling cameras of the year. Inside its weather sealed body, the D810is packing a 36MP full-frame sensor, 1920×1080 resolution for video, and 5 fps of continuous shooting. Rather standard, yet suitable for many, is its ISO range of 64-12800 (expandable to 32-51200). And to be honest, this D810 is built tough. It has got that tank-like feel that we have come to expect from Nikon. Not only will the D810 save you a couple of hundred bucks when compared to the D850, it also packs a built-in flash, while still managing to be is 35 grams lighter than the D850. Weigh your options.

Canon 70-200mm F2.8 L IS II USM The 70-200mm is the telephoto-sweet spot for photographers keen to shoot with longer focal length lenses. So, it’s no shock to see a telephoto lens on this list. The Canon 70-200mm f2.8 [mark] II was our bestselling telephoto lens for the year. Eighty grams lighter than its predecessor, the Mark II feels fantastic when used in the field. It’s easy to appreciate the ergonomics of this lens, with its metal frame, firm zoom, and easy to reach controls. Plus, at f/2.8, this fixed aperture lens makes it great for portraits and close-ups in a range of environments. Many find the fact that the tripod mount is fully removable from this lens to be an added bonus, a feature not available on the Tamron 70-200mm counterpart.

Nikon D750 The Nikon D750 landed on this list as MPB’s other most popular Nikon body of 2017. Many see this camera as a sort of hybrid between the D610 (specifically the sensor) and the D810 (for its tilting LCD screen and other ergonomic similarities). Sporting a 51-point Multi-CAM 3500 FX II autofocus system, a 24MP sensor and 6.5fps continuous shooting speed, it’s no surprise this was one of our most popular selling Nikon bodies of 2017. Add in this camera’s lightweight design, incredible low-light abilities, weather sealing, and built-in wifi, and you’ve got quite a good deal on your hands.

Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens The good ole “Nifty Fifty!” Survey a handful of photographers and most will tell you that they have a 50mm lens in their kit, and for good reason. A 50mm lens provides the most accurate representation of what the human eye naturally sees. So, it provides a truly organic photo experience when making photos. Over the years, Canon has offered a wide range of fast aperture 50mm lenses, including the updated f/1.8 II, the f/1.4, the f/1.8 STM, and the coveted f/1.2 L. Our customers most frequently go for the f1.8 STM version. This probably has to do with its updated build quality, nearly silent motor, and super fast auto-focus speed. You can typically find the STM for under $125.00, which is a steal for such a standard yet versatile lens.