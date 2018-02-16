Photographer of the Day: monoauge

Category: Street

Photographer: monoauge “FAMILY + CAR, Jaipur / India 2016”

monoauge’s photograph of a family traveling by car in India struck me. There are quite a few things that I like about this photograph, but specifically, the packed car speaks to me, with every person inside looking at what’s beyond on the street. It’s an interesting take on what I can only assume is a family that’s wondering what their next move is, and they’re experiencing the excited uncertainty of what’s next. What I also love is the post-processing done on the image. The film look goes well with the older car and the aging building behind and helps in making the photograph timeless.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

