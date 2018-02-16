Photographer of the Day: monoauge

Category: Street
Photographer: monoauge “FAMILY + CAR, Jaipur / India 2016”
monoauge’s photograph of a family traveling by car in India struck me. There are quite a few things that I like about this photograph, but specifically, the packed car speaks to me, with every person inside looking at what’s beyond on the street. It’s an interesting take on what I can only assume is a family that’s wondering what their next move is, and they’re experiencing the excited uncertainty of what’s next. What I also love is the post-processing done on the image. The film look goes well with the older car and the aging building behind and helps in making the photograph timeless.
