Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you’re not sure exactly which folder a particular image is contained in within your Lightroom catalog? In this quick tip, you’ll learn how to browse the contents of multiple folders, including those scattered all over the Folders list, quickly and easily within Lightroom.
Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.
Tim Grey
Tim Grey is a photographer and educator who enjoys traveling the world in search of interesting experiences and photographic opportunities. He has written eighteen books for photographers, has published more than one hundred video training courses, and has had hundreds of articles published in magazines such as Digital Photo Pro and Outdoor Photographer, among others. Tim also publishes the daily (and free) Ask Tim Grey eNewsletter, the monthly Pixology digital magazine, and a wide variety of video training courses through his GreyLearning website. Tim teaches through workshops, seminars, and appearances at major events around the world. You can learn more at www.timgreyphoto.com.
Latest posts by Tim Grey (see all)
- Quick Tip: Browse Multiple Folders in Lightroom - February 15, 2018
- Why Do the Number of Aperture Blades in a Lens Matter? - December 16, 2017
- How to Plan a Moonrise Photo - December 12, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.