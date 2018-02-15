Photographer of the Day: Mark Fletcher

Category: Sports

Photograph: Mark Fletcher “Mowden Park vs Moseley 13/01/18”

Mark does a great job of capturing the anticipation and excitement in the game of rugby. As the player is being tackled, you can see him look for an open teammate to pass the ball to. Mark captures this part of the game perfectly, composing a shot with perfect sharpness.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

