Category: Sports
Photograph: Mark Fletcher “Mowden Park vs Moseley 13/01/18”
Mark does a great job of capturing the anticipation and excitement in the game of rugby. As the player is being tackled, you can see him look for an open teammate to pass the ball to. Mark captures this part of the game perfectly, composing a shot with perfect sharpness.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Mark Fletcher - February 15, 2018
- How to Create a Logo Using Adobe Stock – Updated - February 14, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Creative Ways to Expose Your Brand - February 12, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.