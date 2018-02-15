Great Black & White Photos with Luminar

Black and white photography is one of my favorite genres. In this tutorial, I’ll show you my personal workflow using Luminar

Save $10 on Luminar – Click Here

Creating dramatic black and white photos, part 1 from Luminar: Advanced Projects by Richard Harrington

Creating dramatic black and white photos, part 2 from Luminar: Advanced Projects by Richard Harrington

One of my favorite styles of photography is black and white. And a great black and white photo doesn’t just mean ya strip out the color. Rather, the different color values are going to influence black and white conversion. So, you might have a rich blue sky that becomes a darker area in the black and white photo, and golden yellows that become brighter.

It’s important that you manually convert this image rather than just stripping the color away with a saturation slider. Now, we’re going to take a look at two different types of examples. First, we’ll take a look at an architectural example, and you’ll see how we can use classic black and white imagery to really emphasize key details.

Save $10 on Luminar – Click Here