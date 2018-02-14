Want a Free Pass to WPPI?

Photofocus partners, Skylum software, have free passes to WPPI in Las Vegas. In fact, Photofocus writers Richard Harrington, Robert Vanelli, and Levi Sim will be speaking at their booth.
Get a Free Pass
This is 3-day expo for Wedding and Portrait Photographers is one of the biggest events of the year in Las Vegas. We hope to see you will at WPPI in Las Vegas, Feb. 26 – 28, 2018.
Expo Hours
- Monday, Feb. 26, 10am-4pm
- Tuesday, Feb. 27, 10am-4pm
- Wednesday, Feb. 28 10am-3pm
For free Expo Passes and discounts on Photo Walks, Plus Classes and Master Classes, click here!
