Photographer of the Day: RM Parker

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: RM Parker “Helvellyn Morning”



It doesn’t always work to include the sun in a photo, but I really like it in this photo. Perhaps it just feels right within the context of the scene, because when you ascend to the mountain top you’re right up there with the sun. It also works with the contrasty light falling on the cairn, the rocks, and the peaks fading into the distance. It just conjures the feeling of being above the tree line with nothing to protect you from the harsh light shining down. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

